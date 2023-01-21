Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu being compared to Alia Bhatt’s Raazi: ‘I think it’s fair’

Actor Siddharth Malhotra in a recent interview addressed the comparisons drawn between his latest release, Mission Majnu, with Alia Bhatt‘s Raazi (2018), which was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Calling the Raazi a “good film” Sidharth said that the comparison between the two movies doesn’t “feel alarming.” Alia and Sidharth were rumoured to be in a relationship several years ago. She is now married to Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth is rumoured to be tying the knot with Kiara Advani soon.

While discussing Mission Majnu in an interview with Film Companion, Sidharth said, “It is never a bad thing if people are trying to find a reference point for a film. It (Raazi) is a good film. It doesn’t feel like it (the comparison) is such an alarming thing. Yes, the elements on the outer periphery seeing the trailer might look similar.”

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth portrays the role of a R&AW agent who is on a mission to complete one of the ‘deadliest covert operations’ for India, while undercover Pakistan. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. After the film’s trailer launched earlier this month, some people compared the storyline with with Raazi, which starred Alia and Vicky Kaushal. In that film, Alia played Sehmat, an Indian spy who married a Pakistani Army officer.

Sidharth also speculated about why the audience has been comparing Mission Manju with Raazi. He said, “It is in the same decade (1970s), has similar elements, but I think the experience is completely different. It is only fair to speak to people after January 20 (Mission Majnu’s release date), once they see the film… I think it is fair (the comparison), and we will have a better conversation when the film is out and we could discuss it. Comparison with a good film is always welcome, it is not a bad thing at all.”

Mission Majnu released on January 20 to lukewarm response from the critics. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is streaming on Netflix.