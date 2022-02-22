Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of his dog Oscar: ‘He was my companion through thick and thin’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra‘s dog Oscar has passed away. The actor, who is known for his love of animals, shared a deep bond with his pet of more than a decade.

Sidharth shared a heartbreaking post upon Oscar’s demise. Here’s the full post:

“Writing this with a heavy heart and moist eyes. My Oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from. He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it. Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar. ❤,” read the emotional post of the Shershaah star.

The post invited comments from his fans as well as his colleagues. Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar among others consoled Sidharth Malhotra.

KJo wrote in the comments section, “Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did … he had the best energy and aura… he leaves behind so much and indelible memories …love you Sid and stay strong.” Sonakshi Sinha commented, “So sorry sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscars watchin over you from a better place (sic).” Tiger Shroff wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that bro❤but he’s happy and healthy wherever he is.”

Ananya Panday, Milap Zaveri, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma among others also commented on the post.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah.