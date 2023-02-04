Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani reaches their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. Watch videos

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was in New Delhi with his parents for the last few days, has left for Jaisalmer. The actor is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Kiara Advani at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel on February 5 and 6. Earlier in the day, Kiara was spotted arriving in Jaisalmer with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and her family. Her father Jagdeep Advani was photographed as he sat in his car at the Jaisalmer airport. When the photographers asked what he would like to tell Kiara ahead of her wedding, he replied, “All the best.”

A few videos on social media showed Sidharth leaving his parents’ house. He was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses. While leaving, he also waved at the photographers who were stationed outside his house. The video also featured Sidharth’s elder brother Harshad Malhotra. In another video, Sidharth was clicked arriving at the Delhi airport along with his family. The actor, who was wearing a mask did a ‘thumbs up’ sign and left for Jaisalmer.

Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot at the lavish Suryagarh hotel. It is being said that a few celebrities from the film industry will also be joining the couple in the celebrations.

The actors, who were last seen together in the Prime Video film Shershaah, have never spoken about their relationship publicly. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kiara had recalled her first meeting with Sidharth. She said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”