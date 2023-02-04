scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani reaches their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. Watch videos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding functions will take place in Jaisalmer on February 5 and 6. The couple will be joined by their family and a few friends from the film industry.

sidharth kiara weddingSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place in Jaisalmer. (Photo: sidisishq/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani reaches their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. Watch videos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was in New Delhi with his parents for the last few days, has left for Jaisalmer. The actor is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Kiara Advani at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel on February 5 and 6. Earlier in the day, Kiara was spotted arriving in Jaisalmer with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and her family. Her father Jagdeep Advani was photographed as he sat in his car at the Jaisalmer airport. When the photographers asked what he would like to tell Kiara ahead of her wedding, he replied, “All the best.”

A few videos on social media showed Sidharth leaving his parents’ house. He was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses. While leaving, he also waved at the photographers who were stationed outside his house. The video also featured Sidharth’s elder brother Harshad Malhotra. In another video, Sidharth was clicked arriving at the Delhi airport along with his family. The actor, who was wearing a mask did a ‘thumbs up’ sign and left for Jaisalmer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Also read |Bride-to-be Kiara Advani lands in Jaisalmer for wedding with Siddharth Malhotra, as media stations itself outside venue. See pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot at the lavish Suryagarh hotel. It is being said that a few celebrities from the film industry will also be joining the couple in the celebrations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
sidharth kiara wedding venue The venue of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra were photographed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actors, who were last seen together in the Prime Video film Shershaah, have never spoken about their relationship publicly. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kiara had recalled her first meeting with Sidharth. She said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 19:59 IST
Next Story

PSG Vs Toulouse Live Score: Lionel Messi likely to start as Neymar, Mbappe sit out due to injuries

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close