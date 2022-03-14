Sidharth Malhotra carries Kriti Sanon’s gown trail, Shamita-Raqesh walk hand in hand at award show, watch

March 14, 2022 10:38:04 am
On Sunday, popular B-town celebs walked the red carpet of an award show. Amid rumours of a breakup, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat entered the venue hand in hand. As they were clicked by the cameras, Raqesh held his lady love close to him, leaving their fans excited and happy. While Shamita opted for a floral black dress, Raqesh complemented her in his black formal look.
Fans were also in for a treat to see Sidharth Malhotra being the knight in shining armour for Kriti Sanon as she walked in wearing a pretty lavendar dress with a long trail. As a sweet gesture, the Shershaah actor held the end of her gown’s trail to help her move freely. The two even posed together on the red carpet. Later, Sidharth was also seen giving a hand to Taapsee Pannu as they bumped into each other. Rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, however, entered solo at the event looking stunning in her golden gown. Fans missed spotting the couple together, and as a paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth with Kriti, their shippers were quick to joke how Kiara will be ‘jealous’.
See more photos from the event:
While Ananya Panday, Rekha and Isha Koppikar added the much-needed glamour, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Shetty brought in the grace. Others like Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday were also spotted on the red carpet.
