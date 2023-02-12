Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their family members, friends and colleagues. It will take place at Hotel St. Regis, Lower Parel. The couple had tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in the presence of just their family members and close friends.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their wedding on social media with a few pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. They shared the photos with the caption, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.” Later, they also posted a video from their wedding ceremony which won the hearts of their fans. In the video, Kiara was seen entering the wedding venue on the song “Ranjha” from their movie Shershaah.

The couple flew to Delhi from Jaisalmer a day after their wedding. They received a grand welcome from Sidharth’s family and entered the house on dhol beats. Later, they also hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. They arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.