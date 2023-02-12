scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Mumbai Wedding Reception: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in the presence of just their family members and close friends.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | February 12, 2023 16:53 IST
kiara, sidharthSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their family members, friends and colleagues. It will take place at Hotel St. Regis, Lower Parel. The couple had tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in the presence of just their family members and close friends.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their wedding on social media with a few pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. They shared the photos with the caption, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.” Later, they also posted a video from their wedding ceremony which won the hearts of their fans. In the video, Kiara was seen entering the wedding venue on the song “Ranjha” from their movie Shershaah.

Also read |Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first wedding photos have a Shershaah connect: ‘Humari permanent booking ho gayi’

The couple flew to Delhi from Jaisalmer a day after their wedding. They received a grand welcome from Sidharth’s family and entered the house on dhol beats. Later, they also hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. They arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.

Live Blog

Follow the latest updates from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer took to Instagram and wrote how Kiara Advani felt "Ranjha" was the couple’s track and had to be re-written to fit the wedding.

“Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic,” Vishal's caption read.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani kept their relationship a secret and never spoke about it in the public before their wedding.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 16:53 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close