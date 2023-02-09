Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s wedding on February 7 was a private affair. The couple tied the knot just in the presence of their family members and close friends in Jaisalmer’s Surygarh Palace Hotel. Now, they are hosting a wedding reception in Delhi for their friends and relatives. After this, the couple has planned for a grand reception party in Mumbai as well where they will be hosting their friends from the film industry.

Sidharth and Kiara came to Delhi on Wednesday after getting married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Kabir Singh actor was given a grand welcome by Sidharth’s family at their Delhi home. The newlyweds were even seen dancing to the dhol beats before entering the house, which was decked up with fairy lights. The couple will reportedly leave Delhi on February 10 to prepare for the Mumbai reception on Sunday.

Meanwhile, they also shared their wedding photos and captioned their respective posts with a line of dialogue from Shershaah. They wrote, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️.”

Ahead of their marriage, Kiara and Sidharth refrained from speaking about their relationship in public. They always maintained that they are close friends while their friends from the industry, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, hinted at their impending wedding on Karan’s chat show, Koffee with Karan 7.