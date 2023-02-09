scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a wedding reception on Thursday in Delhi for their friends and relatives. After this, the couple has planned for a grand reception party in Mumbai as well where they will be hosting their friends from the film industry.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | February 9, 2023 17:17 IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s wedding on February 7 was a private affair. The couple tied the knot just in the presence of their family members and close friends in Jaisalmer’s Surygarh Palace Hotel. Now, they are hosting a wedding reception in Delhi for their friends and relatives. After this, the couple has planned for a grand reception party in Mumbai as well where they will be hosting their friends from the film industry.

Sidharth and Kiara came to Delhi on Wednesday after getting married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Kabir Singh actor was given a grand welcome by Sidharth’s family at their Delhi home. The newlyweds were even seen dancing to the dhol beats before entering the house, which was decked up with fairy lights. The couple will reportedly leave Delhi on February 10 to prepare for the Mumbai reception on Sunday.

Meanwhile, they also shared their wedding photos and captioned their respective posts with a line of dialogue from Shershaah. They wrote, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️.”

Ahead of their marriage, Kiara and Sidharth refrained from speaking about their relationship in public. They always maintained that they are close friends while their friends from the industry, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, hinted at their impending wedding on Karan’s chat show, Koffee with Karan 7.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

17:17 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures become most liked on Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's beautiful wedding pictures have become the most-liked post on Instagram in India. Kiara's post received 13.4 million likes and has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's numbers who received 13.1 million likes on their wedding pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
17:04 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are all set for a grand Delhi reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached Delhi on February 8. The couple, who was donning matching red outfits, got a grand welcome at Sidharth's Delhi house. On Thursday, Sidharth and Kiara will host a reception in Delhi. Read more here.

While promoting her 2021 movie Shershaah where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani revealed what she thinks is the “right reason” for marriage. “I am like, when you marry, you marry for the right reason. My reason for marriage in life would be love because I feel, no matter what problems come your way, love is one thing which will always be the strongest foundation, and everything is built on that,” Kiara told Bollywood Bubble.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:59 IST
