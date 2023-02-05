Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar reach Jaisalmer venue, see photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding events have begun with much aplomb in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Rajasthan has become a favourite for Bollywood weddings with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra earlier taking the same route. The Shershaah co-stars, who have not officially spoken about their relationship in public, welcomed Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra to their wedding.
Sidharth-Kiara wedding events include haldi, mehendi and sangeet, followed by a royal wedding. Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn’t speak to the media, the groom’s family–brother Harshad Malhotra, mother Rimma Malhotra– said they were “excited” to welcome Kiara to the family.
The latest report suggests that Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani has planned a special surprise for her and Sidharth. According to Bollywood Hungama, Mishaal, who is a rapper, composer, and music producer by profession, will perform a special song for his sister Kiara and Sidharth during the sangeet ceremony.
On Saturday afternoon, when Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport, a paparazzi congratulated them and asked Kiara's dad what he has to say about the wedding, he replied, "Mubarak ho sabko (congratulations to everyone)."
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6. The wedding festivities are in full swing and the guests have also started to arrive at the wedding venue, a video from the location is shared online as some folk dancers can be seen performing.