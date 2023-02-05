scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar reach Jaisalmer venue, see photos

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: As Kiara and Sidharth's friends and family reach Jaisalmer Suryagarh hotel ahead of mehendi, sangeet and wedding, they received a royal welcome. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are already in attendance.

By: Entertainment Desk
Bengaluru | February 5, 2023 18:19 IST
sid kiara weddingSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding events have begun with much aplomb in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Rajasthan has become a favourite for Bollywood weddings with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra earlier taking the same route. The Shershaah co-stars, who have not officially spoken about their relationship in public, welcomed Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra to their wedding.

See in Photos |Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s ‘filmy’ love story

Sidharth-Kiara wedding events include haldi, mehendi and sangeet, followed by a royal wedding. Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn’t speak to the media, the groom’s family–brother Harshad Malhotra, mother Rimma Malhotra– said they were “excited” to welcome Kiara to the family.

Live Blog

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: All photos, details of Sidharth-Kiara's mehendi, sangeet, and other pre-wedding festivities

18:19 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding details: Kiara's brother Mishaal to sing a special song on Kiara-Sid's sangeet ceremony?
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mishaal Advani (@mishaaladvani)

The latest report suggests that Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani has planned a special surprise for her and Sidharth. According to Bollywood Hungama, Mishaal, who is a rapper, composer, and music producer by profession, will perform a special song for his sister Kiara and Sidharth during the sangeet ceremony.

18:01 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Guests have started bee-lining for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, with Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in the lead. Read More

17:53 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding wishes: What Kiara Advani's dad said at the airport

On Saturday afternoon, when Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport, a paparazzi congratulated them and asked Kiara's dad what he has to say about the wedding, he replied, "Mubarak ho sabko (congratulations to everyone)."

17:52 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding latest update: A sneak-peak inside Sid-Kiara's wedding venue
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6. The wedding festivities are in full swing and the guests have also started to arrive at the wedding venue, a video from the location is shared online as some folk dancers can be seen performing.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding costumes have been designed by Manish Malhotra. The two will also be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai later. The couple had first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 17:50 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close