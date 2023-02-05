Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar reach Jaisalmer venue, see photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding events have begun with much aplomb in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Rajasthan has become a favourite for Bollywood weddings with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra earlier taking the same route. The Shershaah co-stars, who have not officially spoken about their relationship in public, welcomed Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra to their wedding.