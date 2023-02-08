Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla and others return from Jaisalmer

After attending the grand wedding of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, guests have started coming back from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A host of celebrities, including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Juhi Chawla, were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday, as they got ready to catch a flight back home.

Karan was dressed in his casual best as he turned back to smile at the paparazzi, while Juhi looked adorable as she too wore a smile while making her way inside the airport. Malaika, who had also gone for the wedding, was surrounded by photographers as she tried to navigate her way into the airport. Hours later, Sidharth and Kiara themselves were seen waving at the paps stationed at Jaisalmer airport as they boarded a flight to Delhi. The couple was dressed casually, even as Kiara sported a sindoor, pink bangles and henna-adorned hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who said ‘I do’ in Rajasthan on Tuesday, had been dating for a while before they decided to make things official. The couple shared photos on their social media handles late Tuesday, declaring they had been married as they quoted a dialogue from their movie Shershaah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Film producer Amritpal Bindra at Jaisalmer airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Film producer Amritpal Bindra at Jaisalmer airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Juhi Chawla flashed a smile at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Juhi Chawla flashed a smile at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏,” wrote Sidharth and Kiara, as they stunned in their wedding outfits. While Kiara was dressed in a baby pink lehenga, Sidharth looked perfect in his biege-coloured sherwani. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal showered love and good wishes on the couple in the comments section of the post.

Karan Johar also celebrated the newly-weds by sharing a heartfelt post for the two. While Sidharth made his debut with KJo directorial Student of the Year, he had directed Kiara in a segment of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. Karan shared a snap of the two and wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding was also attended by Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.