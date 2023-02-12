Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: How the couple turned Shershaah’s ‘sad’ Ranjha song to a romantic, dreamy melody

The wedding video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, where the couple kiss and exchange garlands, has melted the internet. It was dreamy, romantic, perfect– and set to the tune of a song that caught everyone’s attention: a re-arranged version of Shershaah’s chartbuster Ranjha.

The nearly 1-min 50 seconds video posted by the couple features Kiara–dressed in a pink lehenga–entering the wedding venue under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ and breaking into an adorable dance. Kiara and Sidharth kiss each other after exchanging garlands as flowers are showered upon them and they wave to the crowd as they celebrate their moment. All through this, a beautiful version of Ranjha plays in the background.

Now, The Wedding Filmer, which documented the couple’s wedding, has revealed that it was actually Kiara’s idea to turn the original song into a wedding track, with changes in its lyrics. The track was originally also filmed on Kiara and Sidharth from the 2021 film Shershaah– their first screen outing.

Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer took to Instagram and wrote how Kiara felt ‘Ranjha’ was the couple’s track and had to be re-written to fit the happy occasion.

“Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic,” the caption read.

The Wedding Filmer also posted new lyrics of the track, which has already gotten popular on Instagram reels.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel. Their wedding was attended by their families and close friends from the industry, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla among others.

The couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry on Sunday night. Even as the celebrations continue, there are reports that Sidharth and Kiara have finalised a sea-facing house, estimated to cost Rs 70 crore, where they will move post marriage.

The couple had first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kiara had recalled her first meeting with Sidharth. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which he crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night,” Kiara had said about Sidharth.