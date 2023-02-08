scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani tie the knot in Jaisalmer: Alia Bhatt sends best wishes, Karan Johar recalls their ‘magical love story’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities were attended by quite a few members of the Bollywood fraternity. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from all quarters.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday.
After months of speculation, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a closely guarded ceremony in Jaisalmer. The lavish wedding festivities were attended by quite a few members of the Bollywood fraternity, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, as well as celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. After the couple shared the first pictures from the wedding on Tuesday night, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, including from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Alia, who made her acting debut with Sidharth in Student of the Year and was also dating him for some time, took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Congratulations, you two!” Karan Johar penned an emotional post for the newlyweds, which read, “Met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever….”

 

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Sidharth on the film Baar Baar Dekho, shared an Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations and all love to you both.” She also commented on Kiara’s wedding post, and wrote, “Congratulations, so beautiful.”

Other celebrities flooded the comments section of Kiara’s wedding post. Athiya Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Neha Kakkar sent Sidharth and Kiara their congratulations, accompanied by hearts. Varun Dhawan also shared a story for them which read, “Wishing you a lifetime of love.” Vicky Kaushal posted a story that read, “Congratulations Sid and Kiara, rabb dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The couple shared photos at night after the festivities, with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Sidharth and Kiara were said to have fallen in love before being cast together in their film Shershaah, which released in 2021. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 last year, she recalled that their first meeting was at a Lust Stories wrap-up party and said it was a night ‘she would never forget’.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 08:44 IST
