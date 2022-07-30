Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted in Dubai ahead of her birthday. See pics

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted holidaying in Dubai ahead of her birthday on July 31. Pictures of the Shershaah actors posing with a fan are doing rounds on the internet.

In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara posed with a fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sidharth wore a denim shirt while Kiara looked beautiful in a black dress. She completed her look with hoop earrings.

Although neither actor has confirmed their relationship, they’ve been rumoured to be dating for several years, and are often spotted on vacations together. They couple also celebrated New Year’s eve together in the Maldives.

Recently on Koffee with Karan, Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed that the Shershaah actors might be dating. When Karan asked Ananya about Kiara’s relationship status, the actor said, “Her raatans are very lambiyan,” making a reference to the lyrics of a song in Shershaah.

Kiara had earlier addressed the breakup rumours that were doing rounds. Talking to the Navbharat Times, Kiara said “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life.”

Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, and inMission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in the movie Thank God.