Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s sangeet begins, venue lights up with loud music being played. Watch video

The much-awaited wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun. On Monday evening, the Suryagarh Hotel, the venue of the wedding, was seen all lit up as the couple celebrated their sangeet night. The wedding is set to take place on February 7.

A video shared by a pap account shows the fort-turned-luxury hotel lit up in red and yellow lights. Loud music is heard in the background, hinting at a celebration taking place inside the hotel.

The couple, along with their families, arrived on Saturday at the Jaisalmer hotel. Guests, including family and friends, were seen making a beeline at the airport as they geared up to attend the function. From the Bollywood fraternity, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla have already arrived at the venue. As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty will also attend the wedding.

On Monday evening, Juhi Chawla, while speaking to the media at the airport, gave her best wishes to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, calling them a ‘beautiful couple’. She was accompanied by her husband Jay Mehta. The Ambanis, including Isha Ambani who is Kiara’s childhood friend, have also arrived in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding costumes have been designed by Manish Malhotra. The two will host a wedding reception in Mumbai later.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The two also shared screen space in Shershaah, where their chemistry was much loved by fans.