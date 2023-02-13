Sidharth Malhotra ensures his dad is comfortable before posing for family pic with Kiara Advani’s family at reception, watch

It was the perfect family picture at the dazzling wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The newly married couple, who tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel, hosted a grand reception for family and friends from Bollywood in Mumbai on Sunday night.

At the reception night, what caught fans’ attention was the lovely picture featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s families. Ahead of the big family picture, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted helping his father.

As Kiara, her brother, mother, father, Sidharth’s mother, sister-in-law were getting ready to pose for the family picture, Sidharth and his brother wheeled their father ahead. Sidharth held his father’s hands, as his father’s wheelchair was being adjusted for the photo opp.

Once done, the Shershaah star walked and stood behind him as paparazzi clicked the family picture merrily. Later, his father held Kiara’s hand, as Sidharth gently wheeled him out.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception also saw a lot of dancing, as videos emerged from the big night. In one video, Sidharth was seen dancing on his chartbuster Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, which co-starred Katrina Kaif. In the short clip, Sidharth was seen doing popular hook step of the track.

Kala Chasma in the party 😍

Can we get more videos 😩#SidKiaraReception pic.twitter.com/WGf86b5BzL — Nˢᶦᵈʷᵃˡᵉ🫶🏻 (@narmadakrystle) February 12, 2023

The couple’s reception was a star-studded affair, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Present at the reception were stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajy Devgn, Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon among others.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The duo later teamed up for their first film together, Shershaah, which earned both of them critical acclaim.