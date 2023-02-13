scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and others are in sync as they groove to Burj Khalifa, watch video

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Mishal Advani and others had a blast as they danced their heart out at the wedding reception.

ranveerSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a reception in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and others are in sync as they groove to Burj Khalifa, watch video
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their family members and colleagues on February 12. The who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance and the inside photos, videos from the reception are already making the rounds on the internet.

In a viral video, Sidharth, Kiara, Ranveer and Kiara’s brother Mishal are seen dancing to the song “Burj Khalifa”. The actors were all energetic as they grooved to the beats of the song. Another video showed Sidharth and Kiara, along with other Bollywood celebrities, dancing to Katrina Kaif’s “Kala Chashma”.

Fans loved Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dance and took to the comment section of the post to praise them. One of the fans commented, “Both are killing it and how.” Another wrote, “Both are killing it and how.”

Also Read |Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘mil ki dil’ as they hug and kiss at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception, fans ask ‘where’s Ranbir Kapoor?’

Besides Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Ishan Khatter, Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh and Rohit Shetty among others were also in attendance.

In a picture doing the rounds on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are seen posing with Manish Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 and the couple announced their wedding via social media. They posted dreamy pictures from their wedding and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

