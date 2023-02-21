Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding song ‘Ranjha’ releases, fans say ‘This should play at every wedding now’

The reworked version of the song Raanjha, which was played at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fairytale wedding, has been released online. In an earlier clip shared on social media, the song played as Kiara entered the venue and walked towards Sidharth. The couple got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The extended version of the song was released with a caption on YouTube that read, “From the moment they were reel-life lovebirds on Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra redefined chemistry. From that to making Ranjha their wedding song, the couple has surpassed couple goals and truly showed what “Ranjha” stands for.”

The new version of the song has been composed by Jasleen Royal; The Wedding Filmer; Kingshuk Chakravarty and Mayank Choudhary. Anvita Dutt and Shraddha Sehgal have penned the track with vocals by Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya.

The original song is from Sidharth and Kiara’s 2021 film Shershaah. Fans commented on the YouTube video, calling it ‘absolutely beautiful’. One wrote, “This will play at every Indian wedding now…” Another wrote, “This song is a masterpiece, in any version.” One added, “Thank you Sid and Kiara for sharing this beautiful song to us…”

Vishal Punjabi, who shot the wedding, had earlier spoken to Pinkvilla about the reworked song saying, “The original lyrics were not quite fitting for a joyful wedding celebration. So, I got creative and rewrote the lyrics to convey a more upbeat and celebratory message, focusing on love, hope, and happiness. Kiara was thrilled with the new version and it was a perfect fit for the special day…”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story began much before their film Shershaah, though the couple refused to confirm or deny it. Nevertheless their getaways spoke volumes and during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2022, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth calling it a “night that she won’t ever forget.”