Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani light up Shershaah special screening, enjoy a romantic moment. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a special screening of their upcoming film Shershaah in New Delhi on Monday night. The rumoured couple and co-stars on the film looked splendid as they appeared together.

While Sidharth was dressed in an all black attire, Kiara wore an embellished nude saree for the special evening.

The special evening was attended by the cast and crew of the film and Sidharth’s parents too. The trailer of the film has received a positive response from the audience.

Sidharth and Kiara often take to their social media platforms and give a peek into their scintillating chemistry. Kiara recently took to her Instagram handle to post a video of herself with Sidharth, and they truly looked phenomenal together.

Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroic fight during the 1999 Kargil War. Kiara plays Dimple Cheema’s character, Batra’s lady love who chose to remain unmarried after the soldier was martyred.

Shershaah, presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India, will release on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.