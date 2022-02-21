Sidharth Malhotra gives a warm hug to Kiara Advani: See all photos from Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet

February 21, 2022 12:56:54 pm
Cinephiles got a dose of glitz and glamour after a long time as several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. The ceremony, which was held in-person, saw some of the big names of the industry, many of who also walked away with honours.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not just grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet, but their Shershaah also bagged the Best Film award with the lead actors taking home the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Shershaah was among the biggest hits last year, which gave a new lease of life to both Sidharth and Kiara’s careers, who’re also rumoured to be dating for sometime now.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, who are out experimenting with characters and scripts on the digital platform, also arrived for the awards night, along with Sanya Malhotra and legendary Asha Parekh.
Making a rare appearance was singing icon Lucky Ali and Sudesh Bhosle. Abhimanyu Dassani, who received the People’s Choice Best Actor award, arrived with sister Avantika.
Others who attended the awards night were Ahaan Shetty and Ayush Sharma who also son. Rohit Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Shraddha Arya, Kanika Kapoor, Satish Kaushik also made it to the ceremony.
Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan also emerged winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-