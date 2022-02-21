scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra gives a warm hug to Kiara Advani: See all photos from Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet

Several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 like Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, apart from Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Ayush Sharma and more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 12:56:54 pm
dadasaheb phalke sidharth malhotra kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed eyeballs at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Cinephiles got a dose of glitz and glamour after a long time as several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. The ceremony, which was held in-person, saw some of the big names of the industry, many of who also walked away with honours.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not just grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet, but their Shershaah also bagged the Best Film award with the lead actors taking home the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Shershaah was among the biggest hits last year, which gave a new lease of life to both Sidharth and Kiara’s careers, who’re also rumoured to be dating for sometime now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards kiara sidharth shershaah Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards kiara advani

Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sidharth malhotra Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Sidharth Malhotra also won the Critics Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, who are out experimenting with characters and scripts on the digital platform, also arrived for the awards night, along with Sanya Malhotra and legendary Asha Parekh.

Making a rare appearance was singing icon Lucky Ali and Sudesh Bhosle. Abhimanyu Dassani, who received the People’s Choice Best Actor award, arrived with sister Avantika.

raveena tandon Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Raveena Tandon won Best Actress in Web Series award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) lara dutta Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Lara Dutta at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) abhimayu dassani avantika dassani Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Abhimanyu Dassani came with sister Avantika who recently made her acting debut. Abhimayu won People’s Choice Best Actor award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards lucky ali Lucy Ali snapped at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) satish kaushik Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Satish Kaushik posted with his trophy for Best Supporting Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aayush sharma Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Aayush Sharma was adjudged Best Actor in a Negative Role Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rohit roy Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Rohit Roy at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rannvijay singha Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards VJ-actor-model Rannvijay Singha at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sudesh bhosle Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Singer Sudesh Bhosle at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sanya malhotra Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Sanya Malhotra was all smiles at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kanika kapoor Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards Singer Kanika Kapoor won Best Playback Singer Female at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Others who attended the awards night were Ahaan Shetty and Ayush Sharma who also son. Rohit Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Shraddha Arya, Kanika Kapoor, Satish Kaushik also made it to the ceremony.

Also read |Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Complete winners list

Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan also emerged winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

