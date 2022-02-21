Sidharth Malhotra gives a warm hug to Kiara Advani: See all photos from Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet

Cinephiles got a dose of glitz and glamour after a long time as several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. The ceremony, which was held in-person, saw some of the big names of the industry, many of who also walked away with honours.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not just grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet, but their Shershaah also bagged the Best Film award with the lead actors taking home the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Shershaah was among the biggest hits last year, which gave a new lease of life to both Sidharth and Kiara’s careers, who’re also rumoured to be dating for sometime now.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra also won the Critics Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra also won the Critics Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, who are out experimenting with characters and scripts on the digital platform, also arrived for the awards night, along with Sanya Malhotra and legendary Asha Parekh.

Making a rare appearance was singing icon Lucky Ali and Sudesh Bhosle. Abhimanyu Dassani, who received the People’s Choice Best Actor award, arrived with sister Avantika.

Raveena Tandon won Best Actress in Web Series award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon won Best Actress in Web Series award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lara Dutta at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhimanyu Dassani came with sister Avantika who recently made her acting debut. Abhimayu won People’s Choice Best Actor award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhimanyu Dassani came with sister Avantika who recently made her acting debut. Abhimayu won People’s Choice Best Actor award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lucy Ali snapped at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lucy Ali snapped at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Satish Kaushik posted with his trophy for Best Supporting Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satish Kaushik posted with his trophy for Best Supporting Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma was adjudged Best Actor in a Negative Role Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma was adjudged Best Actor in a Negative Role Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Roy at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Roy at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

VJ-actor-model Rannvijay Singha at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) VJ-actor-model Rannvijay Singha at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Sudesh Bhosle at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Singer Sudesh Bhosle at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra was all smiles at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra was all smiles at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Kanika Kapoor won Best Playback Singer Female at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Singer Kanika Kapoor won Best Playback Singer Female at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Others who attended the awards night were Ahaan Shetty and Ayush Sharma who also son. Rohit Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Shraddha Arya, Kanika Kapoor, Satish Kaushik also made it to the ceremony.

Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan also emerged winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.