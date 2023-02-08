Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance after Jaisalmer wedding, his family to give her a warm welcome in Delhi. See photos, videos

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, whose wedding took place on Tuesday in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel, made their first appearance as a married couple today. The newlyweds looked gorgeous as they were spotted with their family at Jaisalmer airport.

Both Sidharth and Kiara were dressed in casuals as they smiled and waved at photographers at the airport. While Sidharth sported a white tee and jeans, Kiara was dressed in all-black, and did a namaste with her henna and pink bangles-adorned hands. Soon, Sidharth’s mother Rimma was seen at the airport as well. When asked how she felt about the wedding, she simply answered, “Bohot acha (very good).”

Sidharth and Kiara, who had kept their relationship extremely private, married in the presence of their family and close friends from the industry, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, among others. Isha Ambani also attended the nuptials with her husband Anand Piramal.

Earlier, a source close to Kiara told indianexpress.com, “Kiara and Sidharth will fly to Delhi from Jaisalmer today. They’ll take a private jet this evening. Sid’s family will formally welcome Kiara at their family home there and the couple will stay there for a couple of days.” They will also host two wedding receptions — one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s grand wedding was preceded by haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. The couple arrived at the wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the wedding festivities. The hotel, billed as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’, houses suites and ‘havelis’ going up to Rs 110,500 per night.

Though both Sidharth and Kiara refrained from talking to the media, the groom’s family–brother Harshad Malhotra, mother Rimma Malhotra– said they were “excited” to welcome Kiara to the family.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were last seen in Shershah, a film where their chemistry was widely spoken about. The movie paired them as romantic leads and brought the couple immense acclaim. They had first met during the wrap-up party of the 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in a Ram Charan-starrer, while Sidharth has the Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force in his kitty.