Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans call them ‘soulmates’ as Shershaah couple appears in new ad: ‘Will be the happiest person to hear wedding news’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the new ‘it couple’ of Bollywood and while the two have not officially announced their relationship with each other, they have hinted at it enough times for the fans to come to their own conclusion. The couple, who shared screen space in Shershaah, recently appeared in a dry fruit commercial, and their fans loved their chemistry here as well.

One of the fans, who is waiting for their wedding announcement, wrote, “They are made for each other.😍I will be the happiest person if I hear the news of their wedding. 😊 ” Another fan called them “soulmates.” The ad’s thumbnail read ‘Not a secret anymore’ and the comments noticed the same as one of the followers wrote, “Not a secret anymore!! Love the tag line.”

Recently, Kiara appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan where the director asked her about her wedding plans. The actor was quite cagey about as Karan invited himself to the wedding. “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan,” she said on the show. Kiara recalled that the first time she met Sidharth was on the wrap party of Lust Stories.

When Karan asked Sidharth about his wedding plans with Kiara on the show, he dodged the question carefully and said, “I am manifesting a happier and brighter future.” When the host asked, “With Kiara?”, Sidharth answered, “If it was her, it would be great.”

Sidharth Malhotra recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry as Karan’s Student of the Year completed 10 years.