Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dance to dhol beats as they receive grand welcome at his Delhi house. Watch video

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, after a grand wedding at the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on February 7, jetted off to New Delhi. After being spotted at the airport in matching red outfits, a video of Sid and Kiara also made it to social media as they got a grand welcome at his Delhi house. Sidharth was seen dancing with Mrs Malhotra aka Kiara to the beats of a dhol.

Last night’s videos from Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi house are shared online on a photojournalist’s Instagram account, and fans are going gaga over it. One fan called the couple ‘cuties,’ and another wrote, “That’s how a welcome should be 🔥.”

Sid and Kiara greeted the media and were seen distributing boxes of sweets to them at the airport. Later that night, when the couple reached Sid’s Delhi house, a grand welcome was organised for them. The video showed Sidharth and Kiara as they danced their hearts out to the beats of a dhol before entering the house. The house can be seen decorated with strings of fairy lights, and close family members and friends could also be seen with the couple.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s video dancing to the beats of dhol:

See more videos of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani from last night:

It was reported earlier that Kiara Advani will have her griha pravesh at Sidharth’s Delhi home. A source close to Kiara shared with indianexpress.com, “Kiara and Sidharth will fly to Delhi from Jaisalmer today, they’ll take a private jet this evening. Sid’s family will formally welcome Kiara at their family home there and the couple will stay there for a couple of days.”

The source also revealed that the couple will host two receptions for their family and friends, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. “Kiara and Sidharth will host a reception for their families and friends in Delhi on February 9. They’ll then travel to Mumbai on 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12,” shared the source.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, among others, attended Kiara and Sidharth’s lavish but closely-guarded three-day wedding in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh. The couple shared their wedding photos on social media on Tuesday night with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.”