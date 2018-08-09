Sidharth Malhotra on dating Kiara Advani: I’m in a relationship only with my work

While Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Aiyyary, Kiara Advani starred in Lust Stories. While Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Aiyyary, Kiara Advani starred in Lust Stories.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has slammed reports suggesting he is dating Lust Stories star Kiara Advani. Sidharth was recently in news for his alleged break-up with actor Alia Bhatt.

Sidharth was recently asked about his current relationship status at an event in Mumbai. He told reporters, “If everything you read would’ve been true, then things would’ve been different. I’m in a relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don’t have time for anything else.”

As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara hit it off after meeting at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Sidharth later also attended Kiara’s birthday, fuelling the dating rumours.

Sidharth Malhotra attended Kiara Advani's birthday bash recently along with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

Sidharth, whose recent films Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyyary did average business at the box office, has two films lined up. While his Captain Vikram Batra biopic has finally been green-lit, Sidharth is also set to begin work on a dramedy with actor Parineeti Chopra.

This is the second time Sidharth and Parineeti will share screen space after their hit romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014. The film will reportedly be directed by debutant Prashant Singh, who was an assistant director on Anand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu.

“I am starting a film with Parineeti in the next two days. It’s a love story produced by Balaji. The title will be announced soon. Then there is Vikram Batra biopic. It’s the toughest role of my life. Preparations are in full swing.

“When the family of Vikram Batra had come to us and said they see me in that role, it’s a responsibility to tell their story. It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be it in script sessions or finding producers. Today when Dharma is involved, we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days,” Sidharth said.

