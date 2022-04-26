Amid break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shares post with actor after Shershaah bags another award

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who set screens aflame with their chemistry in the film Shershaah, have now reportedly called it quits. While neither party has confirmed or denied the speculation—or even that they were dating in the first place, Kiara shared an Instagram story about the film bagging HitList OTT Award. She captioned the photo with a heart and folded hands. She also re-shared Karan Johar’s post.

She took a photo of the award and wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude, dedicating each award to Dimple and my Shershaah team for making the journey so special and to the audience who voted for me, thank you so much for your love and your support.” She tagged Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in the post.

Sidharth and Kiara grew close after the release of Shershaah, a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, last year. While neither of them acknowledged it in public, their getaways and presence at Bollywood parties spoke volumes. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth had addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working in a love story…it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon.” However, reports of the two calling it quits have been doing the rounds lately.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. Sidharth has Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, which will release on Amazon Prime.