Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani amid break-up rumours as she launches Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song, fans say ‘Boyfriend goals’

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes. However, of late, there were rumours about their break-up. The actors, who made fans’ heart melt with their chemistry in Shershaah, were seen together at Salman Khan’s Eid party, rubbishing all rumours. And now, Sidharth’s recent gesture of support to Kiara has convinced fans that the two are doing alright.

On Saturday, Kiara went live on Instagram as she launched a new song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth joined the session and even cheered her on, writing, “Come on,” with several dance emoticons. Fans were touched, and shared a screenshot of the clip, calling him ‘boyfriend goals’ and also wrote, ‘manifesting SidKiara ki shaadi.’

Sidharth and Kiara starred in the film Shershah, which was a biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth played the titular role, Kiara played the role of his love interest, Dimple Cheema. Last month, after Shershaah bagged the HitList OTT Award, Kiara gave Sidharth a shout-out and took a photo of the award and wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude, dedicating each award to Dimple and my Shershaah team for making the journey so special and to the audience who voted for me, thank you so much for your love and your support.” She also tagged Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in the post.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth had addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, it’s the first time we’re working in a love story…it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon.”