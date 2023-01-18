Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani left blushing at Mission Majnu screening as they react to questions about rumoured February 6 wedding. Watch

A special screening was held for the upcoming film Mission Majnu in Mumbai last night. The spy thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and will be released on Netflix on Friday. While several industry figures attended the screening, all eyes were on Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani, who are said to be tying the knot next month.

At the event last night, when Sidharth posed for photos, a paparazzo was heard teasing the actor, “Sir, we’ll meet you on 6th,” which made him blush. The actor then asked, “Kya hai 6 tareek ko (What’s on the 6th)?” with a big smile.

Rumour has it that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married next month.

Not only Sidharth, but Kiara was also put on the spot. As she posed for photographs, the paparazzi started shouting ‘February 6’, and the actor could not stop blushing. A paparazzo further shouted, “Hum bahut excited hai (we are very excited), ” to which Kiara simply smiled.

After the screening, Sid and Kiara were seen talking to other guests. The couple also left the venue in the same car. Others who made it to Mission Majnu’s screening last night were Karan Johar, Sajid Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi.

See photos and videos of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani from Mission Majnu screening:

It is reported that Sid and Kiara have picked the royal Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan as their wedding venue, and that they are getting married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions are also expected to take place on February 4 and 5. Neither of them has confirmed anything yet.

See more photos from the Mission Majnu screening:

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and it is a patriotic thriller that also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.