Kiara Advani says married life is ‘wonderful’, Sidharth Malhotra credits Shershaah for giving him a wife: ‘Real Vikram and Dimple came together in parallel universe’

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani kept their relationship under wraps before tying the knot on February 7. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, which was followed by a reception in Mumbai. Before seeing them tie the knot in real life, their fans got to witness their on-screen romance in the 2021 film Shershaah. Sidharth recently joked that Shershaah is a film that not only brought him the love of the audience, but also gave him a ‘wife’.

Speaking at a News18 awards ceremony, Sidharth said that his wedding with Kiara was “meant to be”. He also shared that the family of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero whose life story was dramatised in Shershaah, was quite emotional to see them tie the knot in real life. Kiara essayed the role of Captain Vikram’s fiancee Dimple Cheema in the movie.

“It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s twin brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding,” Malhotra told News18.

Sidharth and Kiara’s first wedding photos had a Shershaah connection too. Sharing first pictures from their wedding, the couple had written on social media, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏” It is a dialogue from Shershaah.

Speaking about married life, Kiara said that she is extremely happy. While receiving an award at the ceremony, she also recalled how she felt when she saw Sidharth waiting for her at the mandap. “Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional, but as soon as the doors opened), and I saw him, I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married!’ That’s the feeling I walked with. And of course, if you marry someone you love, then you will feel that way na?” said Kiara.

Sidharth and Kiara have returned to work after their grand wedding. While Sidharth has Yodha and Indian Police Force in the pipeline, Kiara has started shooting on her next romantic drama Satya Prem Ki Kahani, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.