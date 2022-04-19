Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares first photo

Adding another cop drama to his credit, Rohit Shetty has cast Sidharth Malhotra in his next project. Recently, the filmmaker shared a photo of Sidharth donning a cop uniform, standing in front of a line of police cars. This appears to be the cop drama that the Singham director is making for the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Rohit wrote, “Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM!” Anupam Kher wished them luck and commented on the photo, “Good luck, my friend!” Fans are eager to see what is in store, and sent hearts, fire emoticons on the photo. Sidharth Malhotra captioned his post, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin.”

Considering that Rohit Shetty has crafted the ‘cop universe’, with Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Simbaa and now Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Sidharth Malhotra’s new show is the latest addition. Rohit Shetty’s last release Sooryavanshi struck gold at the box office, and emerged as a massive success. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh had also featured in Sooryavanshi, in extended cameos.

Earlier, in a conversation with Film Companion, Ajay had shared that they are set to star working on Singham 3 soon.

It is yet to be known if Sidharth’s Amazon Prime Video project will feature cameos from the other cops established in Rohit’s universe.