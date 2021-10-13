Sidharth Malhotra joins ‘little Kiara’ for a Shershaah reel, ‘Dimple’ Kiara Advani showers love

Sidharth Malhotra’s August release, Shershaah, which co-starred Kiara Advani, has impressed many. The film’s dialogues were turned into Instagram reels and Sidharth has also joined the trend now. The actor shared one such reel on his Instagram handle where he was joined by digital creator Kiara Khanna.

Sharing the reel, Sidharth wrote, “Meet little kiara as dimple 😊❤️. #shershaahreels @shivani.j.khanna #shershaah.”

Kiara Advani too reacted to this video and dropped a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil war. His on-screen chemistry with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara, who played Vikram’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema, got a lot of limelight. In the new reel, Sidharth seems to be really impressed the way ‘little Kiara’ had nailed the scene.

Kiara Khanna earlier enacted Kiara Advani’s funeral scene from the film and the video went viral. She recreated a few more dialogues and songs of Kiara from Shershaah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Thank God and Mission Majnu.