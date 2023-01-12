Sidharth Malhotra says he has Kiara Advani on speed dial: ‘It comes in handy’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu amid rumours that he is soon getting married to his Shershaah co-actor and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. In a recent interview, Malhotra admitted that he has Advani on his speed dial.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Malhotra was told that Advani had earlier confirmed that he was on her speed dial. When asked if he had her number on speed dial as well, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor said, “Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actors.” He added, ” I have a lot of other people on speed dial.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have stayed mum about their relationship so far but rumours suggest that the couple has been dating for years and are ready to tie the knot next month. A recent advertisement featuring Advani as a bride had fans calling it a rehearsal for her upcoming wedding.

During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Adavni opened up about her first meeting with Malhotra and said that she would “never forget that evening”. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met,” she said.

The actor also spoke about her intention of getting married but made it clear that she would not be making that announcement on Karan Johar’s show. “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan,” she said.