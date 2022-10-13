Sidharth Malhotra feels his good looks worked against him: ‘People like to see superficial things and not..’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will soon be completing a decade in the Hindi film industry. He started his film career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. But his career didn’t flourish as much as his contemporaries and he starred in around 11 films, most of which failed to perform at the box office. It was only recently that he tasted success as his film Shershaah got glowing reviews. Now, when he looks back at his journey in the film industry, Sidharth feels he has “seen the extremes in business.”

The actor, in a latest interview, shared how he had expected some of his films to perform better and when they didn’t, it took a toll on him. Also, Sidharth, who is often complimented for his good looks, said somewhere it is his looks that went against him and people couldn’t connect with him.

He told IndiaToday.in, “I never thought that being easy on the eyes would be a negative in this profession. I thought we were here to face the camera and be easy on the eyes, but sometimes it tends to be negative.” He continued, “People like to see superficial things and not really connect to them.”

Sidharth is finally happy that his hard work paid off after working for ten years in the industry, with his film Shershaah. In the movie, the actor played the role of war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The Vishnu Varadhan-directed film released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and earned acclaim for sensitively piecing together the life of Captain Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war.

The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn in Thank God. The Indra Kumar film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.