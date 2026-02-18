‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness

After actor Sidharth Malhotra penned emotional note on father Sunil Malhotra’s death, an old interview surfaced where Sidharth admitted he was often harsh on his mother as she cared for his ailing father.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra's father passed away on February 14. (Photo: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in New Delhi on February 14 after a prolonged illness. A former Merchant Navy captain, Sunil Malhotra had been battling health issues for some time.

When Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his father’s illness

Last year, in a conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth had reflected on his father’s condition and the emotional toll it took on the family — particularly his mother, who had been his primary caregiver.

“My father’s not been healthy for a while, and me being may be scared or angry about that at times, tend to be a little more harsh on my mother because she’s the one who’s taking care of the meds. My father’s not keeping that well to do that and within that I realised… she suddenly… we got up one morning and just having coffee and tea in Delhi and she started speaking about 20 years back…what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn’t there or when I was trying to make my own life,” he said.

Sidharth on his mother being the primary caregiver

Sidharth said he later understood how much she had shielded the family from the full extent of his father’s struggles over the years.

He added, “She would hide that information from us as to you know what my father’s going through and I felt slightly ashamed of the fact that I didn’t really give her that credit for the years building up to my father’s health. I have never really spoken about that and it’s not that a secret, it’s just today after so many years, I realised that during that period, my mother had made so many sacrifices that I wasn’t aware of, and I had to deal with her with far more sensitivity and love and, yeah, hopefully now I make up for it.”

ALSO READ: Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money

Sidharth’s tribute to his father

On Tuesday, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his father through an emotional social media post, remembering him as a man of “rare honesty, integrity and culture.”

Story continues below this ad

He wrote, “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth on fatherhood and his dad’s absence during childhood

Now a father to a baby girl, he had earlier spoken about how parenthood reshaped his priorities. During a conversation with Barkha Dutt, he shared that his daily routine now revolves around his daughter.

“That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar.”

Sidharth also said that his father’s career in the Merchant Navy meant he wasn’t always present while he was growing up and he wants to be an active part of his child’s journey.

“I am improvising in the role as much as I can right now. We (today’s parents) have a better work-life balance, or at least the intent to do that. My father was not involved intricately while I was growing up; but we want to be a part of this process. So there’s this shift.”

Story continues below this ad

Sidharth married actor Kiara Advani on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend prays for Salim Khan's recovery: 'Heart sank when I read of hospitalisation'
Somy Ali prays for ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's health.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's release?
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His son dead, a Punjab cop’s helplessness
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Somy Ali prays for ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's health.
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend prays for Salim Khan's recovery: 'Heart sank when I read of hospitalisation'
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Neeti Mohan, Neeti Mohan songs, Neeti Mohan interview, Neeti Mohan sisters
Neeti Mohan on her music journey, gaining weight during pregnancy, and her yearly ice cream treat: ‘Even if I fall sick...’
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Neeti Mohan on her music journey, gaining weight during pregnancy, and her yearly ice cream treat: ‘Even if I fall sick...’
Neeti Mohan, Neeti Mohan songs, Neeti Mohan interview, Neeti Mohan sisters
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement