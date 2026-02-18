‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in New Delhi on February 14 after a prolonged illness. A former Merchant Navy captain, Sunil Malhotra had been battling health issues for some time.

When Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his father’s illness

Last year, in a conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth had reflected on his father’s condition and the emotional toll it took on the family — particularly his mother, who had been his primary caregiver.

“My father’s not been healthy for a while, and me being may be scared or angry about that at times, tend to be a little more harsh on my mother because she’s the one who’s taking care of the meds. My father’s not keeping that well to do that and within that I realised… she suddenly… we got up one morning and just having coffee and tea in Delhi and she started speaking about 20 years back…what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn’t there or when I was trying to make my own life,” he said.