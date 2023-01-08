scorecardresearch
Sidharth Malhotra dances with the bride at Delhi wedding, shyly changes subject when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra attended Aarti Khetarpal's brother Luv Bansal's pre-wedding festivities in Gurugram.

sidharth, kiaraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for a while now. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Malhotra dances with the bride at Delhi wedding, shyly changes subject when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani. Watch
Actor-model Aarti Khetarpal took to her Instagram handle and dropped beautiful pictures from her brother Luv Bansal and Nandini Gupta’s wedding ceremony. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also graced the wedding and in a video, Sidharth is seen shying away when questioned about his marriage with Kiara Advani. 

Aarti wrote in the caption, “Bringing our very own delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15 ‘s engagement to begin our family’s biggggggggg fat indian wedding.” In the pictures, Sidharth is seen dancing with the bride, groom and their family members. Sidharth is heard saying, “Delhi ki shaadiyon ki baat he kuch aur hai.” Sidharth changed the topic and shifted the attention to the couple when a person on stage asked, “Delhi ka ladka or iski bhi hone wali hai shadi.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aarti Khetarpal (@iaartikhetarpal)

Apart from Sidharth, Karishma Tanna, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonal Chauhan, Hussain and Raghav Sacchar also attended the wedding. 

Rumours about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding are doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in February. While neither Sidharth nor Kiara have responded to the rumours, recently in an interview, Sidharth spilled some beans.  Speaking to Radio Fever FM, the actor was questioned about his wedding rumours. Sidharth replied and said, “I am getting married this year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. He also has web-series Indian Police Force and the film Yodha in pipeline. 

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 18:29 IST
