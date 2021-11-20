Sidharth Malhotra burns the dance floor as he grooves on ‘Ranjha’ at his cousin’s ‘Dilli ki Shaadi’. Watch video

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shook a leg at his cousin’s wedding in Delhi on Ranjha, the hot song from his latest release Shershah.

In a video that has now gone viral, Sidharth is seen matching steps with the guests at the wedding on the hit track “Ranjha” from his last film Shershaah.

The film which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the biopic of Indian war hero Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest award for valour for his sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

Sidharth, who was totally enjoying his cousin’s wedding, also took to his social media platforms to share a couple of pictures of himself all dressed up in a smart black sherwani.

In yet another video that has surfaced on social media, Sid can be seen dancing on “Morni”, followed by him happily posing for a few photographs with his relatives.

Sidharth recently announced his next project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions‘, titled Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, this is Dharma’s first action franchise.

Sidharth recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 release.