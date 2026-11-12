Sidharth Malhotra calls Karan Johar ‘commitment phobic’, filmmaker blames it on low self-esteem

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the conversation took an interesting turn when the couple called filmmaker-producer Karan Johar ‘commitment phobic’. The discussion began during the Koffee Shots segment, where Karan presented the couple with a series of situations, asking them to take a shot if they had experienced them. Reminiscent of Never Have I Ever, the game eventually steered towards relationships and Karan’s own experiences as a single man.

Listening to Karan’s stories, Sidharth playfully asked, “Why didn’t you make it a solid relationship? You think you have commitment phobia?” Before Karan could respond, Sidharth added, “I wanna say on your last season of Koffee, Karan is the most commitment phobic person I know.” Kiara agreed with her husband, saying, “That is true.”

Defending himself, Karan said, “I can commit to friendship, parenthood, but a relationship, I don’t like anybody who likes me.” He laughed and clarified, “It comes from low self-esteem issues. The moment anybody says I am really into you. I want to spend time with you. I want to meet you. I am like, ‘Toodles!'”

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Karan Johar on his relationships

Previously, speaking to Faye D’Souza on her podcast, Karan Johar revealed that he had been in only “one and a half relationships” in his entire life. He also admitted that he thoroughly enjoys being single.

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“I can’t tell you how much I enjoy my single status. I don’t think I can change it now. Forget sharing a bathroom or bedroom or your space or schedule, I think the power of your day is with you. Your responsibility is to your children and your mom, that’s about it,” he said.

Karan also spoke about feeling a void when he turned 40. However, a decade later, when he turned 50, he realised that he no longer felt the need to be in a relationship.

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“I am not blocking it, but now I don’t see it happening actively. I have gone through agencies, blind date situations, and met people in the country, and out of the country, now if I find it well and good, I don’t feel the need for it at all,” he added.

In another interview with designer Prabal Gurung a few years ago, Karan had opened up about how difficult it had been for him to find the right partner or experience an equal relationship.

“I have a bout of one-sided love, which I made Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from. It was my sad ektarfa pyaar, which lasted many years,” he said.

He went on to explain how love eventually became his weapon, empowering him even when it left him heartbroken.

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Karan Johar, 54, is a father to twins Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017.