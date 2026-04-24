‘Sidharth Malhotra was afraid’: Bodyguard recalls heated clash after fan tried to hug a 7-month pregnant Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have always kept their personal life away from public glare, be it their 2023 wedding or parenthood. The actor couple, who got blessed with a baby girl last year, got married in Jaisalmer three years ago. With high-level security guarding the premises, they had a a private wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel. Now, during an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Sidharth’s bodyguard Zeeshan Qureshi opened up about planning the duo’s wedding security. He also recalled how a fan tried to hug Kiara on set, when she was seven months pregnant.

Revealing how the Param Sundari actor asked him to take care of his wife while travelling, he shared, “Kiara already has a bodyguard with her. But, when she was seven months pregnant, Sidharth had informed me that she has a brand shoot for 2-3 days, and asked me to accompany and take care of her. I had to be very careful, Sidharth was afraid of sending her. So, I had to take more precaution than usual.”

However, when she was stepping out of the van, a decently dressed person from Reliance team approached her for a selfie, and was trying to hug her. “But, when she was getting out of the vanity van, a person came. Kiara and Isha (Ambani) are friends, so sometimes there’s a team from Reliance as well. When that person from their team tried to approach Kiara, I got into a heated argument with him. He was wearing a suit, I thought he is a decent man,” he said.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani says she’s ‘become more of a tigress’ since embracing motherhood; Toxic director Geetu Mohandas appreciated her ‘dedication’

The bodyguard revealed that he had to call Isha’s brother Akash Ambani’s manager to diffuse the situation. He continued, “This happens, they try to say that we are from the corporate world, I am from here and there, how can you talk to me like that? But, that’s my job. I had already barricaded, put curtains, but this person was roaming inside and trying to come near again and again. I got angry, so I called Akash Ambani’s manager to get this sorted out. Many fans lose control when they see actors for real.”

When asked about how Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding details were kept tight-lipped, Zeeshan laughed and said, “We went for recce around 2-3 times in those 4 months before the wedding. We had to keep it confidential, it is a personal choice for everyone. An actor has to behave properly with everyone, no matter what mood they are in, but when a person is getting married, they wouldn’t want people running behind them or causing disturbance. So, all of this was planned very well in advance. Its not like they spoke on the phone to book everything and went to get married.”

He further added, “Sidharth took care of every little detail himself, he planned how everything would be kept under wraps. I had to handle all the responsibility to cover it and keep everything in control. There were no fans outside, but we were surrounded by media from all sides at the Jaisalmer venue. We also had drone security. It was a huge mahal, so we didn’t face any security issue as such.”

Story continues below this ad

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple got blessed with their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.