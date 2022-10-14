Sidharth Malhotra blushes like a ‘teenager in love’ when asked about Kiara Advani

Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours, a new video has surfaced online where Sidharth can be seen blushing like a teen boy in love, when asked about Kiara. Sidharth, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Thank God, will grace the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this weekend.

Karan Johar seemed unable to leave the ‘Koffee couch’ behind because as soon as Sidharth entered, he immediately started asking him questions about Kiara, indirectly. He asked, “Humne suna hai ki aaj kal apki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai..Kya yeh sach hai?” To which, Sidharth spontaneously replied, “Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee.”

He then asked him, “If there were the title of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, with whom would you like to share it?” Karan gave him three options–Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kiara. Sidharth, however, did not answer the question. Although, the actor was continuously blushing with a wide smile on his face.

The couple has been dating for a while now. Recently Sidharth opened up about the wedding rumours doing rounds on the internet. He said in an interview with India Today, “If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out.”

He further added, “There is no secret. I am private by nature, but it is not with the intention of being secretive about my personal life. Not that I am ashamed of it but jab hoga tab hoga.”

On the work front, Sidharth, Sanjay Dutt and Rakul Preet’s Thank God is all set to release on October 25. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.