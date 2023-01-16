When Sidharth Malhotra made his debut. No, it wasn’t Student of the Year

The debate around whether Sidharth Malhotra is an outsider or an insider in the industry is still a topic of discussion on Reddit. When the actor made his debut, many claimed that he was designer Manish Malhotra’s nephew and concocted stories about Manish serving as the link between Sidharth and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

But very few people are aware that Sidharth served as an assistant director on the films My Name Is Khan and Dostana. Additionally, Sidharth mentioned that the first movie for which he went in for an audition, was shelved, and that Student Of The Year happened only five years later.

Sidharth, who then rose to fame with Karan’s SOTY, had earlier appeared in one of the reality shows on Channel V. In 2007 the reality and model hunt show ‘Get Gorgeous’, Sidharth was introduced as a ‘hot male model’ and his job was to pose with a bunch of bikini-clad women.

The actor, who had a trim build, played an obedient ‘student’ in the episode, who nodded and did whatever the photographer said. The models were swooning on Sidharth’s grand entrance as he appeared shirtless and they all appeared for the task. The actor was seen saying dialogues such as “enjoy and just do it” and was seen carrying two girls in each arm at once.

The actor had opened up about his modeling stint in an interview with Rediff.com. He said, “After school, when I entered college, I thought I would probably do an MBA like my brother did it, and get a job in finance. But I got into modelling in college and after that the ‘Bollywood bug’ bit me, not before that.”

Sidharth admitted that modeling was comparatively easier because all he had do was ‘pose for a picture.’ He added, “Anybody who is a good model cannot think he is a good actor or even if he is a bad model, does not mean he will be a bad actor. You cannot mix modelling and acting together. Just because in the recent past good looking models such as John Abraham and Arjun Rampal have become actors, people think that transitioning from modelling to acting is easy, but that is not true.”

The 37-year-old actor was last seen in the film Thank God. Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.