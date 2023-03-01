When Sidharth Malhotra asked Sadhguru the ‘secret ingredient’ of maintaining his cool: ‘Do you never get angry?’

Sidharth Malhotrta met with Sadhguru last year and recently, Sadhguru’s Instagram handle shared a snippet of the conversation that took place between the two. Here, Sidharth can be seen picking Sadhguru’s brain about how he maintains his cool.

The video has Sidharth asking him if he ever gets angry and says that he needs to know “the secret ingredient” so he can use it in his life as well. “There may be many issues in life but I am never the issue in my life,” says Sadhguru.

Check out the video of Sidharth Malhotra in conversation with Sadhguru here:

When Sidharth says that “you are only human” as he is talking about one losing their cool, Sadhguru talks to him about humans being “the flower of evolution.”

Earlier, the video of Sidharth and Sadhguru dancing to Kala Chashma was widely circulated on social media. Sidharth shared the reel with the caption, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will next be seen in the film Yodha, with Disha Patani, and his debut web series Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty series also stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi among others.

Sidharth got married to his longtime girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani, recently in am intimate and lavish wedding in Jodhpur. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their close friends and family in Delhi and later hosted a star studded party in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in the film industry.