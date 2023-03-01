scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

When Sidharth Malhotra asked Sadhguru the ‘secret ingredient’ of maintaining his cool: ‘Do you never get angry?’

Sidharth Malhotra met Sadhguru last year and asked him about the 'secret ingredient' of maintaining his cool.

sidharth malhotra, sadhguruSidharth Malhotra met Sadhguru in 2022. (Photo: Sadhguru/YouTube)
Listen to this article
When Sidharth Malhotra asked Sadhguru the ‘secret ingredient’ of maintaining his cool: ‘Do you never get angry?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sidharth Malhotrta met with Sadhguru last year and recently, Sadhguru’s Instagram handle shared a snippet of the conversation that took place between the two. Here, Sidharth can be seen picking Sadhguru’s brain about how he maintains his cool.

The video has Sidharth asking him if he ever gets angry and says that he needs to know “the secret ingredient” so he can use it in his life as well. “There may be many issues in life but I am never the issue in my life,” says Sadhguru.

Check out the video of Sidharth Malhotra in conversation with Sadhguru here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

When Sidharth says that “you are only human” as he is talking about one losing their cool, Sadhguru talks to him about humans being “the flower of evolution.”

Exclusive |Exclusive | Shahid Kapoor says Jersey failure broke his heart: ‘The universe was not kind’

Earlier, the video of Sidharth and Sadhguru dancing to Kala Chashma was widely circulated on social media. Sidharth shared the reel with the caption, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will next be seen in the film Yodha, with Disha Patani, and his debut web series Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty series also stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi among others.

Also Read
shah rukh khan
When Shah Rukh Khan said 'India has no religion': 'If you start saying on...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
Sharmila Tagore cries 'profusely' at Gulmohar screening, says 'this young...

Sidharth got married to his longtime girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani, recently in am intimate and lavish wedding in Jodhpur. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their close friends and family in Delhi and later hosted a star studded party in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:23 IST
Next Story

Man beaten to death in Pune after resisting robbery; teen held, minor apprehended

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close