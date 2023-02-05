scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra arrives in style in Jaisalmer, family says they are ‘excited’ about his wedding with Kiara Advani. See pics and videos

On Saturday evening, Sidharth Malhotra arrived at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel to kickstart his wedding festivities with Kiara Advani. His family told the media stationed outside the airport that they're excited about the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot with Kiara Advani on Feb 6. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The big fat Bollywood wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is set to take place on February 6. Ahead of the festivities, Sidharth Malhotra was seen arriving in style at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday evening. Dressed in black, the groom-to-be looked resplendent as he swiftly got into the car waiting to pick him up at the arrival. While he did not acknowledge the media present there, he did flaunt a smile as he sat in his car.

Fans were quick to notice the actor’s ‘glow and blush’ as he gears up to become a dulha. They posted comments like, “The way he is blushing just “, “I think he will blush forever ,” “Excited to see sidkiara wedding pictures” and “He’s such a good looking guy and marrying a beautiful girl .” In another set of videos, Sidharth’s brother Harshad Malhotra, father Ashok Malhotra and his mother Rimma Malhotra were also spotted at the airport.

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

 

However, his family did speak to paparazzi stationed outside the airport and said they were excited about the wedding. As the media asked Sidharth’s mother about Kiara becoming her daughter-in-law, she replied with a smile, “Bohut excited hai (We are very excited).” Another cameraperson quizzed his brother about the event. Without saying much, he just replied, “We are all excited.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel on February 6. Kiara was spotted arriving in Jaisalmer with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and her family hours before Sidharth came. Her father Jagdeep Advani was photographed as he sat in his car at the Jaisalmer airport. When the photographers asked what he would like to tell Kiara ahead of her wedding, he replied, “All the best.”

It is being said that a few celebrities from the film industry like Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will also be joining the couple in the celebrations.

 

Sidharth and Kiara, who were last seen together in the Prime Video film Shershaah, have never spoken about their relationship publicly. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kiara had recalled her first meeting with Sidharth. She said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which he crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”

