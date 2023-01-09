scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra answers what’s his ‘mission in personal life’ amid wedding rumours: ‘For now it is…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been dating for years now, have never made their relationship official.

Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Mission Majnu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra is being tight lipped about his personal life. According to reports, Sidharth is set to tie the knot with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in February. But the actor, who met media at the trailer launch of Mission Majnu, gave a cheeky response to the query and avoided divulging any details.

Sidharth and Kiara, who have been dating for years now, have never made their relationship official. When asked what is his mission in personal life for this year, Sidharth laughed as the crowd cheered and clapped.

“I am a very passionate actor. For me, my personal and professional life are the same. For now, my mission is this (Mission Majnu) for January 20. After that if we meet, I’ll tell you,” Sidharth said at the trailer launch.

While Sidharth Malhotra has remained firmly mum about the status of his relationship, Kiara Advani gave a few hints on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan and admitted that they are “more than close friends”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...

She had recalled their first meeting and said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.”

Don't Miss |Sidharth Malhotra dances with bride at Delhi wedding, shyly changes subject when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani. Watch

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra plays a RAW agent, who enters Pakistan to learn more about the neighbouring country’s nuclear capability and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target.

The actor said Mission Majnu, which releases on Netflix on January 20, isn’t a film where a character would jump out with guns blazing and is sincerely rooted in the world of espionage.

Advertisement

“It is not a James Bond character, but there are situations in the film where he (my character) has to resort to some extreme action. It’s a complete film and hopefully we will live up to the genre we are promising,” he added.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Rajit Kapur among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:31 IST
Next Story

Eating almonds daily boosts recovery molecule by 69 pc, helping in recovery after heavy exercise: Study

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close