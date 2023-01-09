Sidharth Malhotra answers what’s his ‘mission in personal life’ amid wedding rumours: ‘For now it is…’

Sidharth Malhotra is being tight lipped about his personal life. According to reports, Sidharth is set to tie the knot with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in February. But the actor, who met media at the trailer launch of Mission Majnu, gave a cheeky response to the query and avoided divulging any details.

Sidharth and Kiara, who have been dating for years now, have never made their relationship official. When asked what is his mission in personal life for this year, Sidharth laughed as the crowd cheered and clapped.

“I am a very passionate actor. For me, my personal and professional life are the same. For now, my mission is this (Mission Majnu) for January 20. After that if we meet, I’ll tell you,” Sidharth said at the trailer launch.

While Sidharth Malhotra has remained firmly mum about the status of his relationship, Kiara Advani gave a few hints on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan and admitted that they are “more than close friends”.

She had recalled their first meeting and said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.”

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra plays a RAW agent, who enters Pakistan to learn more about the neighbouring country’s nuclear capability and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target.

The actor said Mission Majnu, which releases on Netflix on January 20, isn’t a film where a character would jump out with guns blazing and is sincerely rooted in the world of espionage.

“It is not a James Bond character, but there are situations in the film where he (my character) has to resort to some extreme action. It’s a complete film and hopefully we will live up to the genre we are promising,” he added.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Rajit Kapur among others.