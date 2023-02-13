scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
The real story behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding photo with folded hands gesture

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot last week in Jaisalmer, after keeping fans guessing about their relationship for months.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara AdvaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer last week. While photos and videos from the wedding functions continue to do the rounds, more details about their love story have come to light. Recently, the wedding choreographer Vishal Punjabi revealed the story behind the photo where the newlyweds are greeting each other with folded hands.

Talking about this moment to Pinkvilla, Vishal said that the moment really captures the ‘essence’ of Kiara and Sidharth’s  relationship. “They’re both very grateful people, and I wanted to make sure that their wedding video reflected that. By folding their hands and facing each other, they are symbolizing their commitment to each other and their promise to always be humble and loving.”

He also explained how he had reworked the lyrics of the song Ranjha to fit the occasion. “The original lyrics were not quite fitting for a joyful wedding celebration. So, I got creative and rewrote the lyrics to convey a more upbeat and celebratory message, focusing on love, hope, and happiness. Kiara was thrilled with the new version and it was a perfect fit for the special day,” he said. Kiara’s kaleeras had also featured elements from her love story with Sidharth.

Mrinalini Chandra, who customised the kaleeras, revealed that they symbolised Kiara and Sidharth’s love story. Chandra had written on Instagram, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us.”

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7. In their first post as newlyweds they wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” The caption is in reference to their 2019 film Shershaah together, which cemented their relationship further. The couple hosted a grand reception recently, which was attended by high-profile Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sidharth and Kiara’s romance began much before the release of their 2019 film Shershaah. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara said that they first met at the success party of her film Lust Stories back in 2018.

