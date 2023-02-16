Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani strike fun poses in unseen wedding photos: ‘Surreal wedding with surreal people’

It has been a week since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding and their photos, videos from the wedding functions continue to do the rounds on social media. Recently, their wedding stylist Chandni Prakash shared an unseen photo from the ceremony, which also featured celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

She captioned the post, “Surreal wedding with surreal people. @kiaraaliaadvani you gorgeous soul inside and out, thank you for being you and having faith in us@manishmalhotra05 thank you for making us a part of it and for an experience I’ll never forget!”

Another member from Manish Malhotra’s team, shared several photos of the newlyweds striking fun poses. He wrote, “From here on, happiness simply multiplies…Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra 🦁❤ Thank-you @manishmalhotra05. For making us part this beautiful moment.”

Many participants in the wedding preparations have been revealing details about the wedding and Sidharth, Kiara’s love story in Instagram posts and interviews. Mrinalini Chandra, who customised the kaleeras for Kiara, revealed that they symbolised Kiara and Sidharth’s love story.