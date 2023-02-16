scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani strike fun poses in unseen wedding photos: ‘Surreal wedding with surreal people’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 and later hosted a star-studded reception for Bollywood celebrities.

Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in unseen wedding photos (Photo: Instagram/ Chandni Prakash)
It has been a week since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding and their photos, videos from the wedding functions continue to do the rounds on social media. Recently, their wedding stylist Chandni Prakash shared an unseen photo from the ceremony, which also featured celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Also Read |Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal shares unseen pictures from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, see photos

She captioned the post, “Surreal wedding with surreal people. @kiaraaliaadvani you gorgeous soul inside and out, thank you for being you and having faith in us@manishmalhotra05 thank you for making us a part of it and for an experience I’ll never forget!”

Another member from Manish Malhotra’s team, shared several photos of the newlyweds striking fun poses. He wrote, “From here on, happiness simply multiplies…Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kiaraaliaadvani  and @sidmalhotra 🦁❤ Thank-you @manishmalhotra05. For making us part this beautiful moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NITIN GARBYAL (@supergmumbai)

Many participants in the wedding preparations have been revealing details about the wedding and Sidharth, Kiara’s love story in Instagram posts and interviews. Mrinalini Chandra, who customised the kaleeras for Kiara, revealed that they symbolised Kiara and Sidharth’s love story.

Chandra took to Instagram and wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7. The couple had been evasive about their relationship timeline for the past few years and even Karan Johar’s prodding on Koffee with Karan did not prompt them to reveal much. Speculation about their wedding was fuelled when Shahid Kapoor said that Kiara would be making a ‘big announcement’ soon.

Sidharth and Kiara starred in the 2021 film Shershaah together, and fans hope that they would reunite for a romantic drama soon.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:01 IST
