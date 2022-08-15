scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for another love story after Shershaah’s success?

Kiara Advani, who is currently riding a wave of success post her blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan's RC15. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is shooting Rohit Shetty's web series.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 7:48:17 pm
sidharth malhotra and kiaraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

After their successful outing as a loved-up couple in late Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating in real life as well, will soon reunite for yet another love story, reported India Today.

According to a source, the Shershaah stars will collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the movie, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

As of now, Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime web series called Indian Police Force, which, instead of Mumbai Police, will focus its lens on the Delhi Police for a change.

Also Read |Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr

Apart from Sidharth, the series will also see Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. This will be Vivek Oberoi’s second web show with Amazon Prime, he was previously seen in their popular show Inside Edge. Meanwhile, both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra will make their digital debut with the highly-anticipated series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...

Kiara Advani, who is currently riding a wave of success post her blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 07:48:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

5

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Featured Stories

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement