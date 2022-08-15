Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for another love story after Shershaah’s success?

August 15, 2022 7:48:17 pm
After their successful outing as a loved-up couple in late Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating in real life as well, will soon reunite for yet another love story, reported India Today.
According to a source, the Shershaah stars will collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the movie, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.
As of now, Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime web series called Indian Police Force, which, instead of Mumbai Police, will focus its lens on the Delhi Police for a change.
Apart from Sidharth, the series will also see Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. This will be Vivek Oberoi’s second web show with Amazon Prime, he was previously seen in their popular show Inside Edge. Meanwhile, both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra will make their digital debut with the highly-anticipated series.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kiara Advani, who is currently riding a wave of success post her blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Latest News
Britain first to approve Omicron-adapted COVID shot
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
South Africa not sure how to deal with ‘Bazball’
Explained: Women heroes of India’s freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in his I-Day speech
KBC 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan is ‘proud of’ contestant who gets his girlfriend as a companion. Watch
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s family sticks to claim, SC panel chief questions police’s ‘no caste angle’ line
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Keep these things in mind if you plan to pop the question to your partner in public
Delhi govt institutes new set of awards for sports, yoga teachers
NEET UG result, CUET and JEE 2022: Here are the key dates in education calendar
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justice should drive the nation’s march to 100
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Day speech