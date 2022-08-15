Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for another love story after Shershaah’s success?

After their successful outing as a loved-up couple in late Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating in real life as well, will soon reunite for yet another love story, reported India Today.

According to a source, the Shershaah stars will collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the movie, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

As of now, Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime web series called Indian Police Force, which, instead of Mumbai Police, will focus its lens on the Delhi Police for a change.

Apart from Sidharth, the series will also see Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. This will be Vivek Oberoi’s second web show with Amazon Prime, he was previously seen in their popular show Inside Edge. Meanwhile, both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra will make their digital debut with the highly-anticipated series.

Kiara Advani, who is currently riding a wave of success post her blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15.