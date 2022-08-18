Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reveal marriage plans on Koffee with Karan 7: ‘Manifesting a happier and brighter future…’

August 18, 2022 2:15:18 am
The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 saw Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the Koffee couch. The two stars talked about the women in their lives, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani, on the show.
Referring to Vicky’s last appearance on Koffee with Karan when he was told about Katrina’s fondness towards him, Karan said, “It was a very momentous Koffee with Karan for you the last time.” While Vicky agreed to that, Sidharth said, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (He got engaged here only).”
When KJo turned to Sidharth and prodded him about his plans with Kiara Advani, he dodged the question carefully and said, “I am manifesting a happier and brighter future.” When the host asked, “With Kiara?”, Sidharth answered, “If it was her, it would be great.” Karan then showed him an unseen clip with Kiara and Shahid from Koffee with Karan, in which Kiara revealed that she and Sidharth “are more than close friends”.
When Karan asked Kiara, “If you current life was a movie title, what would it be called?”, she promptly answered Shershaah, in which she had played Sidharth’s love interest. Karan further asked her if she was ready to get married, and the actor answered that she “sees that in her life”. On seeing the video, Sidharth told Karan that he troubled Kiara a lot. He then said, “Everyone wants to work and have a good future. But good to know we have your blessing.” Later, during the rapid fire round, Sidharth revealed that Kiara’s name on his phone was saved as Ki.
Until now, six episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7 have released on Disney Plus Hotstar. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gave the show the start it deserved, all the other guests including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar failed to entertain viewers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aamir Khan were perhaps the only exceptions.
A new episode of the chat show streams on Disney Plus Hotstar every Thursday at midnight.
