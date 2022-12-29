scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles as they jet off to ring in the New Year together, watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have always evaded the subject of their relationship, however, their secret getaways speak volumes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani head off to celebrate New Year
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have jetted off to ring in the new year together. A paparazzo account shared a video of the couple arriving one after the other at the airport, as they flew off to an undisclosed location ahead of their New Year celebrations. Both of them smiled at the camera.

In the video, Kiara can be seen arriving at the airport in a sleeveless blue top and denims. She also carried a blue bag and wore a cap and sneakers. She laughed, posed for the paps and waved, before heading inside the airport. Just a few moments later, Sidharth arrived, in a red sweatshirt with black pants and sunglasses. He posed with the security personnel before heading inside.

Also Read |Sidharth Malhotra blushes like a 'teenager in love' when asked about Kiara Advani

 

One person commented on the post saying, “Udhar thand nhi hai kya bro (There is no cold there, brother)?” Others dropped heart emojis on the post.

The speculation surrounding Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding has been growing stronger, ever since both of them featured on Koffee with Karan in different episodes, desperately trying to evade the topic of their relationship and marriage. While Sidharth has remained firmly mum about the status of his relationship, Kiara gave a few hints on Karan Johar’s chat show and admitted that they are ‘more than close friends’. She had recalled their first meeting and said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” The dating rumours surrounding the two grew stronger after they starred in the film Shershaah.

While Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor continued badgering her about the eventual wedding to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara answered, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.”

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 13:12 IST
