Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave for a vacation, to ring in New Year together. Watch

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were papped at the airport, heading off to ring in the New Year together. Sidharth wore a green jacket with black pants, while Kiara was clad in a pink coat and hoodie. The two showed their passports to the security guard and then headed inside the airport, while waving at the photographers.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans who have been waiting for the two of them to confirm their relationship for a long time, flooded the comment section with hearts.

The speculation about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani being more than ‘just friends’ was fuelled further during the promotions of their film Shershaah, which was a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra. Post the film’s release, there was much discussion about their chemistry, as Kiara played his lover in the film. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth had responded to a fan who said that they wanted to see him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore’ romantic film. He said that ‘hopefully’ they would return with a love story. He also praised Kiara, saying that she brings in ‘a great amount of emotions’ .

Sidharth Malhotra is busy with his action film Yodha, which stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.