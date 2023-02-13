scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dazzle at their wedding reception; Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others make a splash on red carpet, see pics

The who's who of Bollywood were clicked arriving for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday.

sidharth kiaraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advai hosted a reception in Mumbai today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a glamorous couple at their Mumbai reception on Sunday. Mr and Mrs Malhotra arrived in style and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. The Malhotras and the Advanis came together and struck a pose for the perfect family picture.

Sidharth Malhotra's family, Kiara Advani's family The Malhotras and Advanis at the wedding reception. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

The first Bollywood celebrity who was clicked at the venue was Abhishek Bachchan. The actor kept it classy in an all black outfit. Alia Bhatt dazzled her way through the red carpet and the actor also struck a pose with Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were seen congratulating and hugging the newlyweds.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan Vidya Balan at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapooor made a stylish entry as well. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Anupam Kher, Manish Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Ishan Khatter, Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh and Rohit Shetty among others were also in attendance. 

Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar Karan Johar at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish and Genelia Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani Disha Patani at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends from the industry. The couple also hosted a reception in Delhi on February 9.

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” They also shared an adorable video in which Kiara is seen walking towards the mandap.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:27 IST
Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
