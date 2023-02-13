Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dazzle at their wedding reception; Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others make a splash on red carpet, see pics

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a glamorous couple at their Mumbai reception on Sunday. Mr and Mrs Malhotra arrived in style and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. The Malhotras and the Advanis came together and struck a pose for the perfect family picture.
The first Bollywood celebrity who was clicked at the venue was Abhishek Bachchan. The actor kept it classy in an all black outfit. Alia Bhatt dazzled her way through the red carpet and the actor also struck a pose with Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were seen congratulating and hugging the newlyweds.
Karan Johar and Kareena Kapooor made a stylish entry as well. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Anupam Kher, Manish Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Ishan Khatter, Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh and Rohit Shetty among others were also in attendance.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends from the industry. The couple also hosted a reception in Delhi on February 9.
Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” They also shared an adorable video in which Kiara is seen walking towards the mandap.