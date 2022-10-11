Sidharth Malhotra hints that he had gifted Edward to Alia Bhatt, wants to take the cat back: ‘Don’t gift pets…’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has hinted that he might have given his former girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt her current cat, Edward. The former couple had dated for several years before calling it quits in 2016. They remain cordial, and have moved on with their lives, as Alia is now married to Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth is in a relationship with Kiara Advani.

During a rapid fire round with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth was asked what he learnt from his previous relationship. He answered, “Don’t gift pets!” Asked what he would like to steal from Alia, he replied, “The cat. Edward. Take him…” and then he stopped short. This isn’t the first time that Sidharth mentioned that he missed her cat. On Koffee with Karan, when he was asked what he missed about his previous relationship, he answered, “Her cat.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had both made their debut with the film Student of The Year in 2012. In 2019, Sidharth had opened up about their ‘civil’ relationship and said, “It’s been a while. It happens. It is like any other relationship. I have known her (Alia) for much longer. I did know her even before we were dating. Not that we met as a particular girlfriend-boyfriend thing. So, it’ll remain. I’ve given my first ever shot with her. We were doing that ’Radha’ song and that twirl. There’s so much memory and history.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Thank God in the pipeline, while Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest film, Brahmastra. She also has Heart of Stone and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.