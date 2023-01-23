Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty hail PM Modi for naming Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter’s 126th birth anniversary. He also named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty, who have played Param Vir Chakra awardees in films, lauded the decision via social media posts.

Shetty, who is busy with arrangements for his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul, tweeted, “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas.” The actor played Rifleman Sanjay Kumar in JP Dutta’s LOC: Kargil.”

Malhotra, who won rave reviews for his performance as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, wrote on Twitter, “The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever.”

Devgn also seemed pleased with the news, as he posted on social media, “The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodiJi. #IndiaHonoursParamveers.”

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually spoke during Netaji’s birth anniversary celebration, and said, “Netaji’s memorial in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will infuse feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people. There were demands to make public secret files on Netaji, and we have done that. The entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is paying tribute to Netaji now, preserving heritage associated with him.”

“The islands named today after Param Vir Chakra awardees will be the site of inspiration for generations to come. People are now visiting Andamans to learn our history (of freedom struggle),” he added.