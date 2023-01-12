Sidharth Malhotra addresses wedding rumours with Kiara Advani: ‘Kisi ne invite nahi kiya mujhe’

Actor Kiara Advani’s latest TVC in bridalwear fuelled the speculations around her wedding with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Fans of the couple assumed that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February. But Sidharth, who is looking forward to the release of his film Mission Majnu, recently dismissed the rumours around his wedding. He said even he hasn’t been invited to his own wedding and he has no clue about his wedding dates.

In a latest interview, that Sidharth gave while promoting Mission Majnu, he said nobody has invited him to his own wedding. Speaking to GoodTimes, he said, “Kisi ne invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne bhi nahi kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?”

He continued to say that he would prefer people talking about his movies over his personal life. “If they do not write about my personal life, I am genuinely fine, but if they do not write about my movies, that would be hurtful,” he said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the screen in the film, Shershaah, which released on Amazon Prime Video. The two actors have been dating each other for some time but haven’t made their relationship public. Despite many rumours about their wedding venue and guest list, Kiara and Sidharth have refrained from commenting on it. But Sidharth has confirmed that he would be getting married this year. Speaking to Radio Fever FM, he said, “I am getting married this year.”