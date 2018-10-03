Side Hero director Rohan Sippy: For many genres, web will be the destination

Side Hero director Rohan Sippy says the size of a screen no longer matters. Side Hero director Rohan Sippy says the size of a screen no longer matters.

Rohan Sippy, who is the latest director to join the web world with Side Hero, believes the digital platform is fast emerging as the preferred destination for narrating interesting stories. Rohan says watching a film in cinema houses has become expensive and the industry is moving to the digital medium, which provides one the scope to be innovative with writing and performances.

“The big spectacle films will continue to thrive at the box office but for so many genres, this (web) will be the destination. We are trying to make a connection between the content, the performer and the audience for long term. They are reacting to story and actors and not stars. Today with the availability of internet, there is no barrier to watching content from anywhere. For Indian makers, the challenge is that for grabbing the Indian eyeballs, they are competing with the west,” he said.

The director, best known for his films Kuch Naa Kaho, Bluffmaster! and Dum Maaro Dum, says the size of a screen no longer matters.

“For me, it is all about storytelling. It (digital medium) gives you an opportunity to tell a fascinating story in a new way. You can create new grammar to tell stories.”

The story of Side Hero, which is out on Eros Now, was designed for the web-series format.

“It is about a guy, who sets out, like millions of Indians, to get the spotlight… He is trying to become a hero. I am hoping people will connect to the story,” he said, adding the series is a humorous take on Kunaal Roy Kapur’s character trying to land a lead role in a film but always ending up being the side hero.

Rohan, who had earlier collaborated with Kunal on Nautanki Saala, said they both have similar sensibilities.

“We have played this angle of him, being the black sheep in the family of this wonderful celebrated people in the film industry. It shows that he is not insecure, he is happy. It is not a documentary on his life,” the director said about Kunal, whose older brother is producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor and younger brother is actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

